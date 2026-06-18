President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday signed the interim ceasefire agreement, giving both sides 60 days to agree to a permanent peace deal.

The agreement extends the ceasefire announced in April by 60 days and includes the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz without any charges.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

As the two sides have signed the interim agreement, the prediction market is now hopeful that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal by July 31.

Over $6.1 million has been bet on the contract so far.

Bettors have placed a 55% probability on shipping returning to normal by July 31, 2027, up by 2%.

Hormuz Threat Likely To Continue

According to findings by U.S. intelligence agencies, Iran can now reportedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz at will.

"We have now handed Iran de facto control over the strait – a weapon more powerful than any nuke," a source disclosed to CNN.

Oil Declines

WTI crude oil fell 2.89% to $74.57 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 2.25% to $77.76 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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