Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) has completed its initial public offering (IPO) and now all eyes are on the company's next move.

Musk's Mars Ambitions

One of Musk's goals has been to reach Mars, colonize it and build a city on it. This goal was also part of a performance target for the world's richest man, as revealed by SpaceX's IPO paperwork.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

While Musk has made reaching Mars one of his biggest goals, prediction markets are not very confident about the trillionaire being able to achieve it.

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $101,000 has been bet on the contract "Will Elon Musk visit Mars in his lifetime?"

According to bettors, the probability of Musk reaching Mars in his lifetime is just 13%.

Disclaimer: Kalshi and Benzinga have an existing data collaboration agreement.

What Will Musk Get?

If Musk is able to help SpaceX establish a permanent human settlement on Mars with at least one million residents, along with the company hitting a $7.5 trillion valuation, he stands to receive 200 million super-voting restricted shares.

The goal is still a long time away, with Musk himself admitting that it was a long way off.

In February, Musk revealed that SpaceX's Mars timeline was slipping by "five to seven years," so the company could focus on lunar missions first.

Prediction Market Bets On Starlink IPO

Just days after SpaceX wrapped up its IPO, the prediction market is now betting on Starlink's IPO. Bettors have placed a very low probability on Starlink going public before June 2027.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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