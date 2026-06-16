The early reviews are strong, but the first lease quotes landed near $829 a month, close to what its far pricier R1S commands.

The R2 has the makings of a real Tesla rival. It travels 330 miles on a charge, reaches 60 miles per hour in about 3.6 seconds, and drew a review from Motor Trend that called it “difficult to fault.”

Still, the traders pricing Tesla’s deliveries do not appear worried.

The Crowd Is Ahead Of Wall Street

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney raised his Q2 delivery estimate to 420,000 vehicles in a note this week. Polymarket traders have gone further, with the modal bet sitting in the 450,000 to 475,000 range.

On Kalshi, bettors give Tesla a 73% chance of clearing Goldman’s 420,000 target and a 56% chance of topping 430,000.

Democratic Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal demanded on Monday that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigate Tesla’s Full Self-Driving claims, calling the company’s safety data misleading.

Analysts expect the R2 to add just 15,000 to 25,000 units in 2026, a rounding error next to the 1.64 million vehicles Tesla delivered last year.

Warsh’s Dot Plot Could Be The Real Catalyst

The bigger problem for any affordable EV is not the sticker, but the monthly payment, which rides on interest rates. The Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision is Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as chair, and it will produce a fresh dot plot.

Markets price a hold as near certain, and Polymarket puts the odds of zero rate cuts in 2026 near 70%.

With the $7,500 federal EV credit gone since September and the cheaper $45,000 R2 not due until 2027, leases are likely to remain elevated.

Image: Shutterstock