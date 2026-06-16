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Elon Musk in background with SpaceX Starlink logo up front
June 16, 2026 1:23 AM 2 min read

When Will Starlink Officially Announce An IPO? Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire with the successful initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX).

The company's public debut has now raised questions about whether we will see an IPO for Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX.

Here's What Prediction Market Is Saying

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $440,000 has been bet on the contract "When will Starlink officially announce an IPO?"

The prediction market is not very confident about an IPO happening anytime soon. Bettors have placed a 7% probability on a Starlink IPO "Before Apr 1, 2027." The odds slightly rise to 10% if we look at "Before Jun 30, 2027.

Disclaimer: Kalshi and Benzinga have an existing data collaboration agreement.

Calls For Tesla-SpaceX Merger

Calls for a merger between Tesla and newly listed SpaceX have grown, with investor Anthony Pompliano calling for "one company to bet on this generation's greatest entrepreneur."

While a Tesla-SpaceX combination remains speculative, several prominent Musk watchers have argued that the companies could eventually move closer together.

SpaceX $1 Trillion Revenue

Musk believes SpaceX could reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030.

"I think SpaceX might be able to reach approximately $1T revenue in 2030," Musk predicted in a post on X Sunday.

For context, the company posted a revenue of $18.7 billion in 2025 after posting a $4.9 billion loss.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: bella1105 / Shutterstock.com

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