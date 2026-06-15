Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Bitcoin,Btc,Virtual,Cryptocurrency,In,Front,Of,Abstract,Digital,Background
June 15, 2026 3:52 PM 2 min read

Mike Novogratz Is Bullish On Bitcoin But Nervous About SpaceX

Novogratz isn’t alone in flagging the froth. Short seller James Chanos called SpaceX a “hopes and dreams IPO,” noting it came public at roughly 90 times revenue, versus the 10 to 15 times a normal business trades at.

Why The IPO Makes Novogratz Nervous

Novogratz argued the U.S. has no clean exit from its $40 trillion debt other than inflating it away, likely running 3% to 4% inflation for a decade while telling markets it still targets 2%.

The danger, he said, is that confidence breaks and inflation spikes toward 14%, wiping out the debt and the wealth alongside it.

Novogratz compared the SpaceX debut to the Palm IPO that landed at the top of the dot-com bubble, warning that “sometimes this is how great markets end.”

His bigger worry was mechanical. Novogratz said index-rule changes from the SEC and S&P forced passive funds to buy, meaning a slice of demand had nothing to do with valuation.

That structure has drawn political heat. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urged the SEC to delay the listing, warning that Elon Musk‘s super-voting shares would hand him roughly 82% of voting power after the offering.

Bitcoin & The Clarity Act

The same site prices the Clarity Act passing at 53%, down from the mid-70s earlier in the year.

He also called Michael Saylor‘s recent $2.5 million Bitcoin sale a mistake, saying he would rather Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) issue stock to cover its dividends than touch the stack.

The Tesla Read-Through

Chanos used Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) as his template, arguing the carmaker trades on robotaxi and Full Self-Driving promises that haven’t yet materialized.

The promises underpinning Tesla still look shaky to traders. Polymarket gives just a 3% chance Tesla launches robotaxis in California by June 30, and only 16% odds its Optimus robot ships by year-end.

For traders, the cleaner expression of Musk skepticism may be the car company they forgot about.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved