Mike Novogratz Is Bullish On Bitcoin But Nervous About SpaceX

Novogratz isn’t alone in flagging the froth. Short seller James Chanos called SpaceX a “hopes and dreams IPO,” noting it came public at roughly 90 times revenue, versus the 10 to 15 times a normal business trades at.
Why The IPO Makes Novogratz Nervous
Novogratz argued the U.S. has no clean exit from its $40 trillion debt other than inflating it away, likely running 3% to 4% inflation for a decade while telling markets it still targets 2%.
The danger, he said, is that confidence breaks and inflation spikes toward 14%, wiping out the debt and the wealth alongside it.
Novogratz compared the SpaceX debut to the Palm IPO that landed at the top of the dot-com bubble, warning that “sometimes this is how great markets end.”
His bigger worry was mechanical. Novogratz said index-rule changes from the SEC and S&P forced passive funds to buy, meaning a slice of demand had nothing to do with valuation.
That structure has drawn political heat. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urged the SEC to delay the listing, warning that Elon Musk‘s super-voting shares would hand him roughly 82% of voting power after the offering.
Bitcoin & The Clarity Act
The same site prices the Clarity Act passing at 53%, down from the mid-70s earlier in the year.
He also called Michael Saylor‘s recent $2.5 million Bitcoin sale a mistake, saying he would rather Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) issue stock to cover its dividends than touch the stack.
The Tesla Read-Through
Chanos used Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) as his template, arguing the carmaker trades on robotaxi and Full Self-Driving promises that haven’t yet materialized.
The promises underpinning Tesla still look shaky to traders. Polymarket gives just a 3% chance Tesla launches robotaxis in California by June 30, and only 16% odds its Optimus robot ships by year-end.
For traders, the cleaner expression of Musk skepticism may be the car company they forgot about.
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