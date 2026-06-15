Kalshi's Record $18B Month Was Powered By A Secret AI Named 'Harrison' That Runs On Claude

Kalshi once paid a roster of Yale debate champions to bulletproof the wording of its prediction market contracts. Now an AI named Harrison does much of the heavy lifting.

That AI runs on Anthropic’s Claude model, and it helped power the exchange’s biggest month on record. Kalshi cleared nearly $18 billion in notional volume in May, per Dune Analytics data, then broke a weekly record with $5.1 billion in the first week of the 2026 World Cup.

Co-founder Luana Lopes Lara said an AI engineer on the markets team uses Harrison to battle-test the entire certification process, hunting for holes before a contract goes live.

Kalshi’s $1 billion Series F in May valued the exchange at $22 billion.

The Two Words That Cost Traders

The company now keeps more than 500 vetted market templates, and Harrison suggests which one fits a new event while flagging issues worth a second look.

New listings still require two people plus a one-to-two hour review window, with a paid bounty for anyone who spots a flaw.

Why Smarter Markets Are A Survival Issue

The pressure to list sharper markets is mounting.

Robinhood still routes complex props through Kalshi, but steering flagship events like the World Cup to Rothera chips away at Kalshi’s share of that retail flow, which makes Harrison’s edge in listing better markets more vital.

How Traders Can Play The Prediction Market Boom

Kalshi and Anthropic are both private, so there is no clean way to own either directly. HOOD is the most direct public proxy, with its World Cup contracts running on Rothera and complex props still on Kalshi.

Kalshi and Benzinga have an existing data collaboration agreement.

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