'Big Short' Investor Steve Eisman Is Hesitant About GOOGL, MSFT, But Bets On These Three Sectors

Speaking on his latest Weekly Wrap, Eisman called that raise the most important news of all, a signal that AI is turning hyperscalers from cash machines into companies that need shareholders to fund the buildout.

He added that he expects Meta Platforms and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to pursue similar raises soon.

The Capital Question

Hyperscaler AI capex is climbing from around $400 billion last year toward close to $1 trillion this year, and free cash flow can no longer carry it, according to Eisman. That means public shareholders are increasingly being asked to fund the buildout through dilution.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the odds that OpenAI lists by the end of 2026 are roughly even, while Anthropic’s listing is priced at 70% in the same period.

Eisman pegged the odds of a Fed cut this year as near zero and a hike as not zero, and the Polymarket roughly agrees, putting the chance of a 2026 rate hike around 33% while a cut is priced at 24%.

Polymarket estimates a 22% chance the AI bubble will burst this year.

The ETFs That Map To Eisman’s Framework

Eisman flagged three sectors he believes benefit from the AI buildout without having to fund it: semiconductors, networking equipment, and alternative energy. These companies sell into hyperscaler capex rather than carrying it, so they capture the demand without the dilution. Each lines up with a sector ETF.

On semiconductors, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) holds a balanced basket of roughly 30 chip names.

For networking and infrastructure, the VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF (NASDAQ:RACK) bundles networking, power, and cooling suppliers tied to the buildout.

Nuclear delivers the round-the-clock baseload solar and wind cannot, making the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSE:NLR) a popular play.

The grid itself is the other bottleneck, with interconnection queues stretching years, and the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:GRID) targets that transmission buildout.

One caveat applies to all of these trades. Some of these funds have run hard this year and remain tied to AI sentiment. If the bubble bursts, which traders price at 22%, they fall with everything else.

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