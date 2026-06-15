Stock Market: Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down Today?

The Polygon-based (CRYPTO: POL) Polymarket crowd is overwhelmingly betting on a higher open. The prediction market reflects a 93% chance of an “Up” open.

Why That Number Matters

The Bull Case

The formal signing of the memorandum of understanding is expected in Switzerland on Friday. The permanent cessation of military operations removes the largest macroeconomic overhang of the year, paving the way for the equity rally to resume without the drag of an energy shock.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Friday, June 12, at 7,410.85, well above Thursday’s close of 7,394.30. As a result, the June 12 Polymarket bet resolved “Up” at the open. The contract settled with a traded volume of $157,708.

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