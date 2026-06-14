Cryptocurrency bettors are buzzing with speculation over a star-studded lineup of people expected at UFC Freedom 250, the historic mixed martial arts event underway on the South Lawn of the White House.

Polymarket Wagers On Celebrity Attendance

Matthew McConaughey, famed for his role in “Interstellar,” held a 49% chance, while comedian and actor Chris Rock came in at 47%. Internet sensation Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, had just a 2% chance. Nearly $675,000 has been wagered on the outcome as of this writing.

At the time of writing, National Hockey League stars Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk are present at the event, according to Yahoo Sports. Shane McMahon, former wrestler and the son of WWE baron Vince McMahon, was also reportedly spotted.

Hype And Controversy

The event’s name references the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence and coincided with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Trump went through the Oval Office, all around the White House, and down to the octagon. The Zac Brown Band performed the National Anthem.

The lead-up to the highly publicized event was marked by legal and political controversy.

The Public Integrity Project, representing two Virginia residents, filed a lawsuit to halt the fights, alleging that the event violated National Park Service regulations prohibiting sporting events on federal parklands.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton invoked the popular political phrase, “Not his house. It’s our house,” used in protests and campaigns surrounding the White House. She characterized the event as a “literal cage match.”

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