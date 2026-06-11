Will Elon Musk Merge SpaceX And Tesla In 2026? Crypto Prediction Market Isn't Ruling Out The Possibility

Punters on prediction markets are ramping up bets that Elon Musk may eventually combine Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX into one entity.

What’s Happening On Polymarket And Kalshi?

Over $560,000 has already been wagered on the outcome, and the market will resolve to “Yes” if Tesla is merged with or acquired by SpaceX or vice versa.

Kalshi bettors, however, anticipated only 24% chance of a combination this year, but increased the likelihood to 53% by May 2027.

The Mother Of All Mergers?

Speculation around a potential merger of two of the most disruptive companies—both co-founded and led by Musk—has grown louder.

Renowned investor Ross Gerber suggested that the deal could look less like a merger of equals and more like SpaceX absorbing Tesla into a broader Musk-controlled structure.

The speculation builds as SpaceX prepares to launch its highly anticipated initial public offering on Friday. The space giant is reportedly aiming to raise $75 billion and value the company at roughly $1.77 trillion.

Price Action: Tesla shares fell 0.09% in after-hours trading after closing 4.60% higher at $399.15 during Thursday’s regular trading session.

The TSLA Stock shows a weak trend across short-, medium- and long-term horizons, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

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