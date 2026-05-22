Donald Trump Will Skip Don Jr.'s Wedding And Ilhan Omar Disapproves: 'Worst Parent In The World'

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he will not attend the wedding of his eldest son this weekend, blaming the demands of his office and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In a Truth Social post, the president wrote that while he “very much wanted to be with” his son and the “newest member of the Trump Family,” his role and “circumstances pertaining to Government” did not allow it, adding that he felt it was important to remain in Washington “during this important period of time.”

A Small Ceremony In The Bahamas

Donald Trump Jr., 48, is set to marry Palm Beach socialite and model Bettina Anderson, 39, over the Memorial Day weekend.

The couple, who became engaged in December, are holding a deliberately small ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas, with a guest list reportedly kept under fifty and limited to immediate family and close friends.

The pair had at one point weighed a grander event, including a possible White House wedding, before scaling back. Sources cited by CNN said the couple wanted an intimate, exclusive affair and were wary of the optics of a lavish celebration while the administration manages international crises. It is the second marriage for Trump Jr., who was previously married to Vanessa Trump.

Polymarket currently gives only a 3% chance that Trump attends his son’s nuptials, with odds dropping sharply after his Truth Social post.

A Day Earlier, A Vaguer Answer

Trump had been less definitive when asked about the wedding in the Oval Office on Thursday, saying only that he would “try and make it” to what he called a “small little private affair.”

He complained that the situation was one he could not win, suggesting the press would criticize him whether he attended or not, and cited “a thing called Iran” among the reasons the timing was difficult.

The hesitation drew a jab from Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and frequent Trump critic, who told TMZ outside Capitol Hill that any parent would want to be present for a child’s wedding and noted that the president still finds time to golf, at one point calling him the “worst parent in the world.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Omar, telling a Florida crowd this month that she should “get the hell out” of the country and calling her a “phony.”

Asked about the wedding in the Oval Office, Trump said his son would like him there and that he would “try and make it,” before describing him as “a person I’ve known for a long time.”

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