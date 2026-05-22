The US Government Bet $2 Billion On Quantum Firms: Here's What Prediction Markets Say About It

Quantum stocks popped on the news.

The float on these pure-plays is thin, so even modest policy headlines can move the cohort hard.

A Threat That Moved From Theoretical To Credible

Bitcoin wallets rely on a pair of keys.

A public key works like an address others can send to, while a private key, mathematically linked to it, is what authorizes spending.

Cracking one from the other is the math that classical computers cannot do in any reasonable timeframe, and it is exactly the math a quantum computer running Shor’s algorithm is built to shortcut.

A Google paper in April warned that quantum machines could break the cryptography behind digital wallets with far fewer resources than once thought, and one RippleX engineer said the threat has shifted from theoretical to credible.

The industry calls the moment a quantum machine can break today’s encryption “Q-Day.”

Roughly 6.9 million Bitcoin sit in wallets with exposed public keys, according to a Coinbase advisory board paper.

The risk is that a fast-enough machine could derive a private key from a public one and race a competing transaction through before the original confirms, with similar exposure rippling across the smart contracts behind exchanges and stablecoins.

What Prediction Markets Actually Price

Kalshi’s market on the arrival of a useful quantum computer, which resolves partly on whether a machine can crack 2048-bit RSA encryption, gives only a 7% chance before 2027 and 36% before 2030.

A Polymarket contract on whether Bitcoin replaces SHA-256 before 2027 sits at 5%, after briefly spiking near 10% during April’s quantum-paper cycle.

The government is betting billions that Q-Day eventually arrives. Traders are betting it does not arrive soon.

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