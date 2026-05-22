Wall Street Now Has An Alien ETF—And Traders Have Bet $42 Million On It On Polymarket

Wall Street now has an ETF betting the government will admit aliens are real.

He told the Wall Street Journal he was inspired by videos that appear to show craft moving in anomalous ways.

Tuttle’s Track Record

Tuttle has built a brand on provocative funds.

He previously ran the Inverse Cramer and Long Cramer ETFs, which traded against and with the picks of CNBC host Jim Cramer before both were liquidated in 2024 for lack of assets.

He has also tried to launch a Government Grift ETF that the NYSE and Nasdaq reportedly declined to list.

UFOD looks similarly thin, holding only $2 million in assets since its February debut, according to the Journal. The portfolio is less exotic than the name suggests.

Stripped of its sci-fi marketing, the ETF functions as a concentrated bet on U.S. military modernization, meaning its biggest headwinds are defense spending cuts and delayed government contracts.

The Real Money Is On Polymarket

The disclosure question has found a far bigger audience on Polymarket, where the “Will the US confirm that aliens exist by…?” contract has cleared nearly $42.8 million in volume.

Traders price a December confirmation at 15%, while the near-term May contract sits at just 1%.

That pricing reflects how strict the resolution is.

The contract pays “Yes” only if the President, a Cabinet member, the Joint Chiefs or a federal agency definitively states that extraterrestrial life exists.

The Pentagon’s May 8 rollout under its PURSUE transparency program, which posted declassified files to a dedicated WAR.GOV/UFO page, did not trigger it.

The documents were mostly archival material of blurry objects, and no official said the magic words.

A government UFO website is not a spoken admission, which is why “No” stays heavily favored.

For traders chasing the theme, the cleaner exposure may sit in the defense names UFOD already owns, like Palantir and Lockheed, which trade on real budgets and contract wins rather than on whether anyone in Washington ever confirms little green men.

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