Elon Musk's Raid: Why Tesla Lieutenants Are Shuffling To xAI

A copy of xAI’s org chart reviewed by Bloomberg shows more than a dozen Musk allies now running engineering, product and finance.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell helps oversee operations, longtime Starlink executive Michael Nicolls took over as xAI president in April, and SpaceX finance chief Bret Johnsen now runs xAI’s books.

The shuffle matters because Musk folded xAI into SpaceX in February. xAI posted a roughly $6.4 billion operating loss last year and burned an estimated $14 billion in cash, even as Starlink doubled operating income to $4.42 billion, which Bloomberg said makes the AI unit a potential liability for the listing.

The Index Rule That Forces Buying

The reason the xAI drag may not dent the debut comes down to plumbing.

Polymarket’s timing market prices a June listing at 94%, with a Nasdaq debut reportedly targeted for June 12 under the ticker SPCX.

Once it lists, a wave of forced buying kicks in.

New rules letting huge IPOs join the Nasdaq 100 just 15 trading days after listing took effect May 1. SpaceX would qualify almost instantly, forcing every fund that tracks the index to buy the stock whether they like the price or not.

The Retail Floodgates Open

The demand floor builds before pricing day too. Shareholders just approved a 5-for-1 forward split that cut the fair value per share to about $105.32 from $526.59, lowering the nominal price for retail buyers.

Reports indicate SpaceX is weighing an allocation of up to 30% of IPO shares to retail investors, roughly three times the usual 5% to 10%.

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