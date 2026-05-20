Trump Says US In 'Final Stages' Of Iran Talks, But Prediction Markets Aren't Convinced

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is in the “final stages” of talks to end the war with Iran, and that he would give the diplomatic effort “one shot.”

Vice President JD Vance echoed the optimism, saying the administration has made “a lot of progress” and that Iran wants a deal, framing renewed military action as “option B.”

It is not the first time the end has looked close. Trump has set and reset at least four “final” deadlines for Iran since March 21, each time threatening strikes before backing down.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, meanwhile, warned Wednesday it would retaliate “beyond the region” with “crushing blows in places you do not expect” if attacks resume, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The stakes are visible at the pump.

The average US gas price is $4.55, up more than 43% from a year ago, as the Hormuz disruption keeps fuel costs near multi-year highs.

A South Korean supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday “in coordination with Iranian authorities,” Seoul’s foreign minister said, the first of the 26 stranded South Korean vessels to cross since the war began.

Where Prediction Markets Land On Peace

Polymarket gives a permanent U.S.-Iran peace deal by May 31 roughly a 17% chance.

The July 31 outcome sits near 44%, and year end at 70%, suggesting traders do expect a deal, but not any time soon.

The April 8 ceasefire has largely held despite repeated flare-ups, which may explain why bettors lean toward stalemate over a return to open conflict.

The contract on Iran closing its airspace, considered to be a proxy for a return to all-out war, is at 37% by May 31.

The fate of the enriched Uranium is one of the biggest points of dispute between Washington and Tehran. Traders give Iran a 47% chance of surrendering its enriched uranium stockpile by year-end, after Tehran has repeatedly refused to hand it over.

Failed Regime Change

A recent New York Times report revealed that the U.S. and Israel's original blueprint for regime change hinged on a operation to extract former hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from house arrest.

The plan derailed on day one, when an Israeli airstrike meant to kill the Revolutionary Guards holding him injured Ahmadinejad himself.

Currently, the U.S. does not know Ahmadinejad’s whereabouts or his medical condition, and the White House is not answering questions about his involvement, instead pivoting to a statement about Trump’s broader military goals for “Operation Epic Fury.”

Polymarket estimates the chance of leadership change in Iran before year end at 32%, down from a high of 70% in March.

Regime change is priced at 18% by year end.



For now, the diplomacy continues. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday with a “fresh” U.S. proposal, his second visit in under a week.

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