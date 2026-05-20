Nvidia Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will Jensen Huang Say?

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports fiscal Q1 2027 earnings after the bell today.

The company has topped earnings estimates for 13 straight quarters, which may be why Polymarket gives it roughly a 95% chance of beating the $1.77 non-GAAP EPS consensus tonight.

The more interesting action is on Kalshi, where traders are betting on which specific words Huang and his team will say on the 5 p.m. ET call.

What Kalshi Predicts Jensen Will Say

“Self Driving” is at 82%, reflecting a segment that is finally pulling its weight.

“TSMC” is at 80%. Nvidia depends on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) for nearly all of its fabrication, so any comment on capacity or pricing carries weight across the supply chain.

“Cosmos” sits at 74%.

That is Nvidia’s open platform of world models for training robots and self-driving cars, given away free so that developers build on Nvidia’s tools and, eventually, buy its chips.

Early adopters include Figure AI and humanoid maker 1X.

“Humanoid” is basically a coin flip at 55%.

Huang has called robotics the largest industry of all, so a mention would signal he is still framing humanoids as a near-term commercial play rather than a lab experiment.

What Kalshi Predicts Jensen Will Skip

“H20” sits at just 35%, low for the China chip that has dominated recent calls. Huang flew to Beijing with President Donald Trump last week to unlock chip sales there, but not one of the newly approved units has shipped to the ten Chinese buyers, and guidance already assumes no China revenue. The low number suggests traders expect him to stay quiet.

“Trump” is at 37%. Even days after sharing Air Force One with the president, traders do not expect Huang to say his name.

“Taiwan” sits at 42%. TSMC creates its chips in Taiwan, so any comment on cross-strait risk carries weight, especially after Trump’s Beijing summit left decades of Taiwan policy looking less certain.

Reading The Board

Traders expect Huang to sell the AI buildout and his physical-AI bet on robots and self-driving, while saying as little as possible about the China problem he could not fix.

The guide may matter more than the print. Q2 consensus already sits near $86.6 billion, so a soft outlook could sink the stock even on a clean beat, which has happened on four of Nvidia’s last five reports.

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