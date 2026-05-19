Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to release its first-quarter financials on Wednesday after the closing bell, and cryptocurrency bettors are speculating on a variety of topics that could be mentioned during the earnings call by CEO Jensen Huang and his team.

Word-Mention Market Buzzing

It was hardly a surprise that traders priced in a 87% chance that “AI” would be mentioned more than 30 times during the call. Nvidia’s earnings have remained the central event for the broader AI trade for some years now.

Notably, Nvidia confirmed earlier this week that leading AI companies, including OpenAI, were evaluating its new Vera CPU platform.

As of this writing, there was an 80% probability that “Meta” would be mentioned, amid Nvidia's long-term infrastructure partnership with Meta Platforms Inc., under which Meta will deploy Nvidia processors across its hyperscale data centers.

Notably, there was a 74% chance that the term “Data Center” would be mentioned more than 20 times in the call.

Will Nvidia Report Blowout Earnings?

Polymarket bettors were overwhelmingly optimistic about Nvidia exceeding its earnings forecasts, with odds reaching 98%.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report earnings per share of $1.76, up 83% year-over-year, and revenue of $79.04 billion, marking an increase of 80%.

Experts told Benzinga that “the biggest thing investors are watching around Nvidia earnings has nothing to do with their numbers,” but more with what Huang has to say.

Price Action: Nvidia shares rose 0.42% in after-hours trading after closing down 0.77% at $220.71 during Tuesday's regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 18.29%.

The NVDA maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with superior Growth and Quality scores, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

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