Polymarket Launches Private Company Markets With Nasdaq Private Market As Exclusive Data Partner

Polymarket announced the launch of the first prediction markets tied to private company performance on Tuesday, with Nasdaq Private Market serving as the exclusive resolution data provider.

The markets resolve on valuation milestones, IPO timing and secondary market activity for names like SpaceX and OpenAI.

The Data Moat Is The Story

Private company valuations are notoriously opaque, usually anchored to sporadic funding rounds or stale 409A marks that may be months old.

NPM runs actual corporate-sponsored tender offers and structured secondary auctions, meaning Polymarket contracts will settle on cleared institutional trades rather than press leaks.

That structure may sharpen pricing on names where current data is fragmented.

Polymarket’s most active private company contracts remain IPO-timing bets, with SpaceX given a 92% chance of beating OpenAI and Anthropic to the crown of Largest IPO in 2026.

The Accreditation Workaround

Buying actual shares on Forge or EquityZen requires accredited investor status, which means $1 million net worth or $200,000 income.

A synthetic Polymarket contract referencing the same company’s valuation has no such gate.

Polymarket positions also trade 24/7 on-chain, sidestepping the right-of-first-refusal rules and multi-month lockups that govern private equity transfers.

Nearly 1,600 unicorns globally hold more than $5 trillion in cumulative value, according to the announcement.

The Geo-Fence Question

Polymarket officially blocks U.S. IP addresses from its international platform and operates U.S. activity through QCX under a September 2025 CFTC no-action letter.

The retail audience for these new private company markets is therefore largely offshore.

That creates a cross-border dynamic worth watching: a U.S. exchange operator is monetizing proprietary pricing data by licensing it to a crypto protocol whose primary volume sits outside U.S. regulatory perimeter.

NPM CEO Tom Callahan framed the deal as bringing “high-integrity data” to a broader audience, while Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan said it targets “one of the last frontiers of financial markets that retail participants have never been able to access.”

Image: Shutterstock