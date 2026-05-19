Musk Insists Sam Altman 'Stole A Charity:' Here's What Prediction Markets Say About OpenAI's IPO Now

Elon Musk lost his lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI on Monday in under two hours, removing the last major legal overhang before one of the most anticipated tech IPOs in years.

A federal jury in Oakland, California ruled that Musk’s claims were filed too late under the three-year statute of limitations.

The jury determined Musk knew about OpenAI’s pivot to a commercial structure years before he filed in 2024. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers adopted the verdict on the spot.

“The only question is WHEN they did it,” Musk wrote, vowing to file an appeal with the Ninth Circuit.

A Three-Week Trial That Got Personal

OpenAI’s lawyers framed the suit as a bitter competitor using the courts to slow them down while his own startup, xAI, plays catch-up, a point underscored by Altman’s testimony that Musk originally demanded 90% equity and full corporate control before jumping ship in 2018.

The trial itself was a media circus. OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever testified that Altman “exhibits a consistent pattern of lying.”

Altman said Musk's 2018 departure from the OpenAI board was "a morale boost in some ways" because researchers thought, "we're not going to have to work this way anymore."

Microsoft’s $228 Billion OpenAI Stake Just Got Safer

The jury also rejected Musk’s separate claim that Microsoft aided and abetted OpenAI’s alleged breach, on the same statute-of-limitations grounds.

Microsoft holds a 26.79% fully diluted stake in OpenAI, worth roughly $228 billion at the AI lab’s $852 billion recent valuation. That is around 8% of Microsoft’s market cap.

Polymarket Isn’t Buying The 2026 IPO Timeline

Prediction markets barely moved on the verdict. Polymarket’s OpenAI IPO market still prices “No IPO by December 31, 2026” at 74%. The flatline reaction tells its own story. Traders had long since priced in a Musk loss, and the lawsuit was never the real obstacle.

OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar has reportedly pushed back on Altman’s year-end timeline, with the company on the hook for roughly $600 billion in compute commitments and behind on financial reporting readiness.

Musk is headed to the Ninth Circuit. OpenAI’s real fight is with Anthropic.

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