Prediction Market 'Watchdog' Launches Six-Figure Ad Campaign Ahead Of Senate Hearing On Oversight: Report

FairPredicts, a newly formed self-described nonpartisan calling itself a prediction market “watchdog,” is running a six-figure digital and billboard ad campaign in Washington, D.C., timed to a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday on gambling and prediction market expansion.

FairPredicts has specifically targeted Kalshi, one of the sector's largest players. According to an NBC News report published Monday, Kalshi spent nearly $500,000 lobbying Congress and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2026 alone.

The NBC News report also stated Kalshi pushed back, with spokeswoman Elizabeth Diana calling it a “casino-led effort.”

The hearing marks the latest flashpoint in a broader debate over whether prediction markets should face the same institutional oversight requirements as traditional financial exchanges.

Insider Trading Fears Rattle Prediction Markets

The numbers have since grown. Kalshi has flagged more than 400 suspicious trades since the start of 2026, more than double the total for all of 2025, with some cases referred to the CFTC.

Regulatory Crossfire

The Senate passed a bipartisan resolution prohibiting members from using prediction markets. Meanwhile, lobbying and advertising spending across the sector increased, with some major sports betting platforms contributing more than $40 million to a super PAC focused on state legislative races.

Federal authorities last month arrested a U.S. special forces soldier accused of making $409,000 on rival platform Polymarket by allegedly using classified military intelligence, raising broader concerns about market integrity. Separately, Kalshi fined and suspended three political candidates for trading on their own campaigns.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who chairs the committee, said ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, “Fair play is the foundation of American sports, and recent match-fixing scandals risk undermining the integrity of competition.”

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.