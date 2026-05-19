Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has criticized President Donald Trump as higher gas prices at the pump continue to affect ordinary Americans, with bettors on Prediction Markets putting their money on prices surging even higher.

Lower Gas Prices

In a post on X on Monday, Newsom’s official press office handle quoted a post that outlined Trump’s plans to build a new helipad at the White House. “Sir, we just want lower gas prices,” the post said.

According to data collected by the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices in California continued to remain the highest in the country, with the average price for a gallon of gas hitting the $6.146 mark on Tuesday. Diesel costs over $7.145/gallon in the state. Mono County residents in California paid an average of $7.069/gallon.

California levies an excise tax of $0.60/gallon of gas, as well as a state sales tax of $0.10/gallon on top of the Federal gas tax of $0.18/gallon.

Kalshi Bettors Weigh In

As gas prices surge, bettors on the prediction market platform Kalshi bet on a 74% chance that gas prices in California cross the $7.40/gallon mark this year, with a 65% chance that gas prices hit above $7.20/gallon and a 50% chance that prices exceed $7.60/gallon in 2026.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan commented on global oil inventories, saying that it would take approximately 78 weeks for countries around the world to fill up their oil inventory back to the pre-Iran war levels as the Strait of Hormuz closure continues to pose challenges.

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