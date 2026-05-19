Rep. Thomas Massie may not be a hot favourite to win Kentucky’s primary on prediction markets, but Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday that a bet on him offers “solid value.”

Greene Bats For Massie’s Win Despite Overwhelming Odds

On Kalshi, Massie had a 44% chance to win Tuesday's primary, compared to 58% for Gallrein.

But Greene remained unconvinced, claiming instead that “foreign billionaires” were trying to influence the Kentucky congressional race by “dumping tens of millions.”

“Despite all that spending, the energy on the ground is clearly with Massie,” Greene said. “At current odds, a Massie buy looks like not only pretty solid value, but a Massie vote is even more so 100% AMERICA FIRST.”

Massie and Greene have been close allies for years. After Greene’s resignation, Massie described her as someone who “embodies what a true Representative should be.” Both had earlier called for the public release of the Epstein files.”

Greene resigned from Congress in January following a fallout with Trump.

Trump Targets Massie, Endorses Gallrein

Greene’s comments come as the battle for the Republican nomination in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District intensifies.

Trump endorsed Gallrein’s nomination, describing him as a “Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer,” while hailing him as a “true America First Patriot.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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