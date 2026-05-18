Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
President of the United States Donald Trump in the background, while Iranian flag is displayed on mobile in the foreground, USA, Washington, June 12, 2025
May 18, 2026 3:52 AM 2 min read

Crypto Traders Nailed April's $110 Oil Surge Prediction: Here's The Price They Expect It To Hit In May After Trump's Latest Iran Warning

Cryptocurrency bettors are aggressively betting on crude oil prices amid President Donald Trump’s latest escalation in war rhetoric.

Which Way Is WTI Heading?

Bettors currently assign a 63% chance that West Texas Intermediate crude will top $110 per barrel this month, up from 59% the day before.

Similarly, the odds that WTI surpasses $115 per barrel surged from 33% to 42% over the last 24 hours. The odds of oil exceeding $120 per barrel remained relatively modest at 26%.

Interestingly, Polymarket traders accurately predicted that WTI would exceed $110 in April.

A whopping $18.81 million has been bet on the outcome, making it one of the most popular contracts on Polymarket.

War Rhetoric Intensifies

The spike in odds reflected heightened geopolitical tensions as Trump warned Iran that the “clock is ticking,” urging them to act swiftly or else “there won't be anything left of them.”  

A senior Iranian military spokesperson, Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that if Trump follows through on his threats, the U.S. would face unexpected and intensified consequences.

Global oil prices have been under pressure ever since the U.S. and Israel initiated a joint military operation against Iran. In response, Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, which severely tightened global oil supplies.

Something Fishy With Oil Bets?

Notably, oil futures and prediction markets themselves have sparked scrutiny due to unusual trading.

In March, traders reportedly wagered more than $500 million in the oil market just minutes before a Truth Social post from Trump referencing ‘productive’ discussions with Iran.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved