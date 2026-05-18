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stock S and P 500 Index fund symbol is on wooden cubes in stack coins symbolizing that the S and P 500 Index is changing the trend, goes up instead of down. Business, S and P 500 concept.
May 18, 2026 2:12 AM 2 min read

Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On May 18? Here's How Polymarket Traders Lean As UAE Nuclear Plant Strike Sends Oil Past $110

The Polygon-based (CRYPTO: POL) Polymarket crowd is overwhelmingly betting on a lower open for Monday, May 18. The market shows merely a 6% chance of an “Up” open, reflecting a massive 44% drop in bullish confidence.

Why That Number Matters

Simultaneously, President Donald Trump issued a warning on Truth Social, demanding Iran act “FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them.” Iranian officials countered, warning that Trump’s threats could drag the U.S. into a deeper conflict and accusing the U.S. and Israel of deflecting responsibility for global energy turmoil.

These events sent energy markets surging:

The Bull Case

Bulls have very little to lean on amid the Middle East escalation. However, Edward Yardeni of Yardeni Research says that any dip will be a buying opportunity.

“If yields continue climbing, stocks will likely experience another P/E-led pullback. We would view it as another buying opportunity,” he said.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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