Trump Says US Doesn't Need A War '9,500 Miles Away,' But Do Prediction Markets Trust His Taiwan Policy?

President Donald Trump wrapped his Beijing summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday by telling reporters the last thing the US needs is “a war that’s 9,500 miles away,” a comment that has Washington asking whether decades of Taiwan policy just shifted on Air Force One.

Speaking to reporters on the flight home, Trump revealed Xi had asked him directly whether the US would defend Taiwan. Trump’s answer: “There’s only one person that knows that, you know who it is? Me, I’m the only person.”

He added that he made “no commitment either way” on Taiwan, before pivoting to the 9,500-mile line.

Is This A Break From US Taiwan Policy?

The official US doctrine is “strategic ambiguity,” which means the US deliberately does not say whether it would defend Taiwan, with the vagueness itself acting as deterrent.

Trump’s “only I know” line may actually hew closer to that doctrine than former President Joe Biden, who said four separate times the US would defend Taiwan before State Department officials walked it back.

How This Could Change Matters

In 1982 President Ronald Reagan gave “Six Assurances” to Taipei. The second assurance explicitly says the US has not agreed to consult with China on arms sales to Taiwan.

Trump confirmed today that the 1982 assurances “came up” in his talks with Xi, and that he had discussed the arms package in detail with the Chinese leader before pausing his decision on whether to approve it.

That arms package, worth roughly $14 billion and reportedly the largest-ever for Taiwan, has sat ready for Trump’s approval since at least March, according to NOTUS.

Taiwan’s defense pipeline, historically treated as ironclad under the Taiwan Relations Act, may now look more like leverage than law.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week that US policy toward Taiwan is “unchanged,” and that any forced change to the status quo would be “a terrible mistake.”

Why It Matters For Investors

Polymarket traders are not pricing in any near-term shock. The market on whether China will invade Taiwan by the end of 2026 is trading at just 7%, with the end of 2027 trading at 18%.

Bloomberg Economics modeled in February that a US-China war over Taiwan could cost the global economy roughly $10.6 trillion, or about 9.6% of global GDP in the first year, eclipsing the impact of both Covid and the 2008 financial crisis.

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