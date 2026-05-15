Stock Market: Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down Today?

The S&P 500 rose 0.77% to finish at a record 7,501.24 on Thursday. However, the May 15 Polymarket contract implied a 99% probability that the benchmark index would open lower on Friday.

Why That Number Matters

Thursday's close marked another milestone in the market's AI-fueled rally, with the benchmark index extending gains even as investors continued monitoring tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets also tracked developments from the U.S.-China summit, where officials discussed trade, tariffs, Taiwan and Iran.

Meanwhile, some investors have grown cautious about the increasingly narrow nature of the rally, with technology megacaps continuing to account for a disproportionate share of market gains.

The Bull Countercase

Strong corporate earnings and continued enthusiasm around artificial intelligence remained key supports for equities.

Still, strategists have warned that the market's advance is becoming increasingly dependent on a handful of technology stocks.

"That broadening trade has really fizzled out," Keith Lerner, investment chief at Truist Advisory Services, told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

Investors also remain alert to geopolitical risks tied to Iran and elevated oil prices, which could reignite inflation concerns and pressure broader market sentiment.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.37% early Friday. The index is headed for its seventh straight week of gains.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Thursday at 7,454.40, above Wednesday's close of 7,444.25, meaning the May 14 Polymarket bet resolved "Up." The contract recorded traded volumes of approximately $146,284 before settling.

Image via Shutterstock