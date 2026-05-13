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U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a computer screen, alongside a portrait of Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader and politician, displayed on a screen.
May 13, 2026 12:23 AM 2 min read

Trump's Meeting With Xi Jinping Gets Crypto Bettors Wagering On His Vocabulary: Iran, AI Or Tariffs — Here're The Hottest Bets

Cryptocurrency punters are aggressively betting on what President Donald Trump will say when he travels to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

Word Mention Market Heats Up

"AI" or "Artificial Intelligence" drew a 74% chance, amid reports that the U.S. and China were considering launching official talks on artificial intelligence during the summit.

Over $150,000 has been wagered on this word mention market. This market resolves to “Yes” if Trump says the listed term during events featuring Xi Jinping from Thursday to Friday.

Will Trump-Xi Hug Each Other?

Trump left Washington on Tuesday and is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday. The high-stakes visit includes a welcome ceremony, bilateral meeting, tour of China's historic Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet.

Notably, despite Trump’s promise of a "big, fat hug" from Xi Jinping, Polymarket punters see only a 9% chance of the two leaders embracing each other.

Photo Courtesy: Below the Sky on Shutterstock.com

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