Anthony Scaramucci says President Donald Trump is already scripting his next manufactured crisis, calling the president a “reality TV producer” who engineers conflict cycles.

The SkyBridge Capital founder, who served briefly as Trump’s communications director in his first term, made the prediction on the “How Do You Cope” podcast.

He said the next “kinetic frenzy” may be Iran-related, Israel-related or Latin American-related.

Scaramucci has spent the years since as a loud critic. He told the podcast his wife “probably hates Trump almost as much as Melania hates him,” calling it “generational” hatred.

Polymarket hosts several markets that attempt to predict where the next crisis may take place.

What Comes After Iran?

Trump has been increasing pressure on Cuba since the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The administration cut Cuba’s Venezuelan oil and imposed secondary tariffs on any country shipping fuel to the island.

Officials have named regime change as a year-end goal, and Trump has publicly demanded Havana “make a deal before it’s too late.”

The squeeze has bitten. Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed bilateral talks with Washington on March 13 and released more than 2,000 prisoners on April 3.

A Cuba invasion contract trades at 21%, up from 7% in February, with $1.9 million traded.

A separate market on Díaz-Canel exiting by year-end trades at 60%, suggesting traders see regime change as more likely than military action.

Mexico and Colombia strike contracts sit at 17% and 18%. Trump has publicly threatened strikes on cartel targets in both.

The Venezuela Template Already Ran

Venezuela followed Scaramucci’s arc closely.

The U.S. spent months escalating pressure before capturing Maduro in a Jan. 3 raid, then ran the resolution phase through February sanctions relief and renewed diplomatic ties by April.

In Scaramucci’s framing, that is the antagonist introduction, the manufactured conflict, then the late-episode resolution that leaves viewers in “Stockholm syndrome” with the protagonist.

A U.S. Army soldier faced insider trading allegations three weeks ago over roughly $400,000 in profits trading Maduro-related Polymarket contracts on classified information.

Scaramucci, a longtime Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull through SkyBridge, says Trump has roughly 1,000 days to script further crises. Traders have already started picking sides.

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