Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Ross Gerber Slams Michael Saylor's 'Crazy Bad Math'
May 12, 2026 11:40 AM 2 min read

Michael Saylor Says CLARITY Act Will Unlock STRC 'Adoption,' But Prediction Markets Aren't Buying It

Michael Saylor on Tuesday said the Senate’s freshly released CLARITY Act draft will unlock “broader adoption” of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and a framework for STRC-powered digital yield markets.

Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Senator Thom Tillis (R-SC) dropped the 309-page substitute text ahead of Thursday’s committee markup, the procedural stage where senators debate, amend, and vote on a bill before it heads to the floor.

The Yield Carve-Out

The draft bans bank-style passive interest on simple stablecoin balances but allows rewards tied to user activity, including staking, liquidity provision, and loyalty programs.

Not everyone is buying it.

Peter Schiff has called STRC’s 11.5% yield “the most obvious Ponzi that has ever existed,” a critique that gets louder if activity-based rewards flood the market.

What The Traders See

The Polymarket contract on a 2026 CLARITY Act signing has been quite volatile. Three weeks ago, it traded at 46%; once the Thursday markup hit the calendar, odds spiked to 79%.

Five banking trade groups, including the American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute, then rejected the Tillis-Alsobrooks stablecoin compromise, knocking the contract back to 62% by Monday and to 59% today despite Saylor’s post.

White House digital assets adviser Patrick Witt is targeting July 4 for President Donald Trump to sign the bill.

The remaining sticking point is a crypto ethics provision Senate Democrats are demanding in exchange for the seven crossover votes needed to clear a filibuster.

The Senate Banking Committee votes on the bill Thursday at 10:30 AM ET.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved