The 'Buzz Lightyear' Market: Why Wall Street Thinks S&P 500 Earnings Will Grow 'To Infinity And Beyond'

Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni has dubbed the current market the “Buzz Lightyear” rally, arguing AI compute demand will scale “to infinity and beyond.”

Polymarket traders mostly agree.

Why Yardeni’s Math Matters

Long-term analyst expectations for S&P 500 earnings growth have climbed above 20%, according to Yardeni.

That figure may sit higher than the level reached at the 2000 dot-com peak.

Past readings at those levels have historically preceded sharp drawdowns, though bulls argue this cycle is anchored on real hyperscaler capex rather than profitless tech narratives.

The rally is not as narrow as it looks. Morgan Stanley analysts said the median S&P 500 company beat first-quarter earnings estimates by 6%, the strongest median surprise in four years, with median earnings growth of 16%.

The Rotation From AI Users To AI Builders

Money has rotated from the companies putting AI to work toward the ones supplying the picks and shovels.

WSJ columnist Dan Gallagher argued that the chip rally may not be a typical cyclical top.

Semis used to trade at compressed multiples because their earnings were treated as short-cycle and prone to crashing.

Multi-year hyperscaler supply contracts may change that math, giving the market revenue visibility it lacked before and supporting expanded multiples on top of growing earnings, in line with the wider AI infrastructure boom.

What Polymarket Traders Are Pricing In

Polymarket‘s “AI bubble burst by…” contract gives the AI industry just a 28% chance of a downturn by Dec. 31, 2026.

Traders are also fading the parabola.

Polymarket gives SPX an 86% chance of hitting 7,300 by June 30 from roughly 7,230, but just an 8% chance of touching 8,000.

A sharp break in NVDA or SOXX is what would test Yardeni’s framework first. For now, traders are pricing cautious continuation, not infinity.

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