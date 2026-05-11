Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Bitcoin
May 11, 2026 5:08 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin To Hit New All-Time High In 2026? Crypto Prediction Market Isn't So Sure Anymore

Cryptocurrency bettors are tempering expectations about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reaching new highs this year.

Polymarket Traders Bet Heavily

Similarly, chances of BTC hitting all-time highs by Sept. 30 stood at 9%, down from 32% at the start of 2026.

Over $7 million has been wagered on the outcome. The market resolves to “Yes” if any BTC/USDT 1-minute candle on Binance on the specified date has a final "High" price greater than $126.198.

Diverging Projections On BTC Highs

Predictions surrounding Bitcoin's price movements have surged even as the asset grapples with a prolonged bear market

Conversely, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said conditions are not right for Bitcoin to mount a recovery above $100,000.

Several bullish Bitcoin price targets have been revised downward lately. For example, Citigroup lowered its 12-month forecast to $112,000, while Standard Chartered reduced its year-end projection from $150,000 to $100,000.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $80,772.44, down 0.06% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved