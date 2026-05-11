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stock S and P 500 Index fund symbol is on wooden cubes in stack coins symbolizing that the S and P 500 Index is changing the trend, goes up instead of down. Business, S and P 500 concept.
May 11, 2026 2:15 AM 2 min read

Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On May 11? Here's How Polymarket Traders Lean As Trump Rejects Iran Peace Proposal And Oil Surges

Why That Number Matters

Hopes for a near-term diplomatic breakthrough were shattered late Sunday when President Donald Trump explicitly rejected Iran’s response to a U.S.-backed peace proposal. Posting on Truth Social, Trump declared the Iranian terms “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Iran’s counter-proposal reportedly demanded an end to U.S. military pressure, sanctions relief, compensation for war damages, and continued control over the Strait of Hormuz. The failure to reach a consensus has reignited fears of a prolonged global energy supply shock.

The Bull Countercase

Despite the geopolitical headwinds, pockets of market resilience remain visible. Nasdaq 100 futures managed to rise 0.02%, suggesting that some investors are still rotating into tech stocks for strength amidst macroeconomic uncertainty.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: Despite a Thursday pullback in the S&P 500, the Polymarket crowd correctly anticipated a higher Friday open, resolving the May 8 bet as “Up”. It settled with a traded volume of $177,709.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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