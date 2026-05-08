Ray Dalio Says 'Great Turbulence' Is Coming: Here's His Advice To Investors

Ray Dalio said the U.S. is heading into five years of “great turbulence” driven by deficits, the wealth gap, AI disruption and political polarization, and told investors to put as much as 15% of their portfolio into gold.

The Bridgewater Associates founder, speaking on the New York Times’ Interesting Times podcast, compared U.S. debt to “plaque” building up before a heart attack and said the current setup looks “much more like the ’30s” than the 1970s.

He also made two more specific calls that prediction market traders are already pricing.

Dalio’s Iran Endgame Already Has Two Polymarket Contracts

Dalio framed the U.S.-Iran war’s outcome in “black-and-white” terms: who controls the Strait of Hormuz, and who controls the nuclear materials.

He compared the current conflict to the 1956 Suez Crisis, which signaled the end of the British Empire’s financial and geopolitical dominance.

Dalio noted that if the U.S. fails to secure the region, it could trigger a similar crisis of confidence in American debt.

Both questions are live on Polymarket. The “Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal” market is at 52% for June 30th, on around $3.4 million in volume.

The “US obtains Iranian enriched uranium by…” market sits at 25% for a year-end resolution on roughly $12 million in volume.

Dalio has previously called the Strait of Hormuz America’s ‘Final Battle’.

Polymarket Already Agrees With Dalio On The House

Dalio also predicted Republicans will lose the House in November’s midterms, with political and social conflict intensifying through the 2028 presidential race.

He views this polarization as a direct symptom of the debt crisis.

Because politicians refuse to cut spending or raise taxes to fix the deficit, the government is forced to print money, which devalues the currency, exacerbates the wealth gap, and fuels populism on both the left and the right.

The “Will the Democratic Party control the House?” contract has Democrats at roughly 80%, on more than $5 million in trading volume. Democrats have been favorites to win the House since the market launched in July 2025.

The Gold Trade

Dalio told investors to maintain a diversified portfolio with between 5% and 15% in gold, citing historical periods where “all the fiat currencies go down, and gold goes up.” He noted gold is already the second-largest reserve currency held by central banks, behind only the dollar.

Gold (GC) front-month futures are trading near $4,716, off January’s $5,589 peak but still up sharply year-to-date. SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) is the most-traded U.S. proxy.

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