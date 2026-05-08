Anthony Scaramucci claims President Donald Trump secretly wants Democrats to win the White House in 2028, teling Bloomberg that Trump wants a Democratic successor “with 100% certainty.”

He also predicted Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would both be “victimized” by the president before the next race.

Why Scaramucci Thinks Trump Will Burn Vance And Rubio

Trump has no interest in lifting either Vance or Rubio because he does not want them taking credit for the administration’s wins, Scaramucci argued.

He cited Trump’s recent attack on the Pope as an early shot at Vance, who has a book coming on his Catholic conversion.

“When his political personality extinguishes, sometime in 2028, there will be an ideological battle for that party again,” Scaramucci told Bloomberg’s Mishal Husain.

A White House spokesperson said Scaramucci “lasted 11 short days in the White House” and “makes lightweights look credible.”

JD Vance is currently the frontrunner to be the Republican Presidential Nominee on Polymarket at 38%.

Rubio is second with 24%, and Tucker Carlson is in third with 3%. Donald Trump has 2% for an unconstitutional attempt at a third term.

Why Scaramucci Trusts Polymarket Over The Polls

Asked about November’s midterms, Scaramucci skipped polls and pointed straight at prediction markets.

“If you look at Kalshi or Polymarket, it looks like the Democrats will win the House,” he said, while flagging gerrymandering as the reason the margin will not be larger.

Just 8% of the 435 congressional districts are genuinely competitive, he argued, calling the system “a duopoly” and “a cartel.”

He was more cautious on the Senate, citing the GOP advantage in low-population red states, and singled out Democrat James Talarico‘s Texas run as a potential “watershed.”

Polymarket thinks there is an 83% chance Democrats regain the House, and a 49% chance they regain the Senate.

The odds of a Republican held senate have increased slightly since the Iran conflict has calmed down.

The “Which party wins 2028” contract gives Democrats a 61% chance of taking the White House, with Republicans at 39%.

Scaramucci, who runs SkyBridge Capital and remains heavily long Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , accused Trump of leaving the economy in a “vulnerable state” and said his Wall Street peers regret backing the president.

He admitted to “false assumptions” about jailed FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried but expects today’s 30-somethings to drive crypto adoption into asset management over the next decade.

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