Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On Wednesday?

The S&P 500 index climbed to another record high on Tuesday, rising 0.81% to close at 7,259.22, as easing oil prices and upbeat earnings continued to fuel the market rally.

The Polygon-based (CRYPTO: POL) Polymarket crowd is overwhelmingly bullish heading into Wednesday. The May 6 market shows about 88% odds of an "Up" open for the benchmark index.

Why That Number Matters

Markets continue to respond positively to signs of de-escalation in the Middle East, alongside strong corporate earnings.

Oil prices fell for a second straight session following the comments, helping to support risk appetite and easing concerns about energy-driven inflationary pressures.

The latest leg higher in equities has also been powered by earnings. Roughly 84% of S&P 500 companies reporting so far have beaten expectations, according to FactSet data.

The Bull Case

Futures were higher early Wednesday, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.28%. Broader risk sentiment also improved globally as investors continued piling into AI-linked trades and semiconductor stocks.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: Polymarket did not list a May 5 S&P 500 opening bet, and the company did not publicly provide a reason for the absence despite user queries online.

The S&P 500 opened Tuesday at 7,233.62, above the prior close of 7,200.75, meaning the May 4 Polymarket bet resolved "Up," with traders correctly anticipating a higher open.

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