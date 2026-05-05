Strategy Earnings Prediction Market Preview: Will Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Buying Spree Continue?

The Stretch instrument, listed as STRC, has become the primary capital rail behind Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases and the most contested feature of its balance sheet heading into the call.

The Stretch Debate

The Financial Times’ Alphaville column raised similar concerns, warning of Strategy’s “teetering financial tower” and comparing the preferred-stock funding loop to pre-2008 mortgage securitization dynamics.

Strategy carries roughly $1.5 billion in annual STRC dividend obligations on the 11.5% yield, with new issuance financing payouts on existing shares.

CEO Phong Le pushed back on the Paul Barron Show last month, saying STRC’s structure is “very clear what we’re doing with the proceeds.”

Saylor described the broader playbook as a crypto reactor model on the What Bitcoin Did podcast this week, arguing it strips Bitcoin’s volatility while preserving upside.

What Polymarket Is Pricing

Prediction markets paint a broadly bullish picture heading into the print. One of the most-traded Polymarket contracts on the company gives Strategy a 61% chance of crossing 1 million Bitcoin by Dec. 31.

STRC’s market cap currently sits around $8.5 billion. Polymarket traders give it 62% odds of hitting $12 billion by June 30, and 35% odds of reaching $14 billion.

The bear case clusters in a single market: 38% chance STRC dips to $90 per share at some point in 2026. STRC is engineered to hover near $100 par. A meaningful break below would put real strain on Strategy’s funding model.

The Earnings Setup

Strategy revealed a $14.46 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings in an April 6 8-K filing, alongside a $2.42 billion deferred tax benefit. That largely defines the GAAP loss the company will book Tuesday night.

Wall Street consensus sits near a $15.53 per-share loss.

Strategy stock is up 45% this month, trading around $186 ahead of the call, which begins at 5 p.m. ET.

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