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United States and Iran two folded flags
May 4, 2026 11:28 PM 2 min read

Will Iran Close Its Airspace Again? Crypto Prediction Market Sees Over 50% Possibility After Hostilities Resume In Middle East

Cryptocurrency bettors are pricing in higher odds on Iran closing its airspace for commercial flights after renewed attacks in the Strait of Hormuz challenged the ceasefire.

Will Peace Be Short-Lived?

Polygon (CRYPTO: POL)-based Polymarket showed a 52% possibility that Iran initiates a “major closure” of its airspace, up from 42% the day before.

A "major closure" is defined as a broad closure, cancellation, or suspension of commercial flights transiting, arriving in, and departing from Iranian airspace or a major Iranian Airspace region. Limited cancellations, delays or other partial closures will not qualify.

Over $3.70 million has been wagered on the outcome, making it one of the most actively traded bets on Polymarket.

Hostilities Resume In Strait Of Hormuz

However, the fragile ceasefire is now being tested. Trump announced a new initiative called “Project Freedom,” aimed at helping ships and crews from non-involved countries “safely” navigate out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump later said in a Truth Social post that the U.S. struck seven Iranian “fast boats” in the narrow waterway. Iranian state media disputed Trump’s claims, accusing the U.S. of instead striking civilian vessels, killing five people.

In addition, Iran fired missiles at the UAE, striking a key UAE oil facility in response to “U.S. military adventurism” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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