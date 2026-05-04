Blackstone, Goldman Sachs Bet $450 Million On Anthropic As 2026 IPO Nears

The deal, announced Monday, lands as Anthropic eyes a public listing as soon as this year.

Spending On Large Language Models Up 15-Fold

Anthropic, Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman are each anchoring the deal at $300 million apiece.

Goldman Sachs is putting in $150 million, with General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Apollo Global Management, GIC and Sequoia Capital filling out the consortium.

The new firm will embed Anthropic engineers directly inside customers to design and maintain AI deployments.

Blackstone President Jon Gray told CNBC his firm’s 275 portfolio companies grew their large language model spending 15-fold over the past year.

The challenge is now one of diffusion, he said, comparing it to medical research that has to make the leap “from the beaker to the bedside.”

OpenAI is reportedly building a competing private-equity venture of its own.

Prediction Markets Favor Anthropic In The IPO Race

Anthropic’s annualized revenue has surged from $9 billion at the end of 2025 to over $30 billion by early April, fueled by its coding tool Claude Code.

The AI lab is reportedly in late-stage talks on a roughly $50 billion fundraise at a $900 billion valuation, more than double its $380 billion February mark.

Polymarket gives Anthropic a 68% chance of beating OpenAI to the public markets.

OpenAI’s own contract sits at 66% No IPO by December 31.

Traders are skeptical of any near-term timing, however.

The Anthropic IPO closing market cap prices a 98% probability of no listing by June 30, 2026, on over $1 million in volume.

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