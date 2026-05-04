Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On May 4?

The S&P 500 extended its rally on Friday, rising 0.29% to close at a record 7,230.12, as easing oil prices and strong earnings continued to support equities.

Why That Number Matters

Investor sentiment remains supported by optimism around a potential resolution in the Middle East, after Iran sent a revised peace proposal through mediators. However, uncertainty persists after President Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with the offer.

The broader rally in the benchmark index has also been fueled by a strong earnings season and momentum in megacap technology stocks.

The Bull Case

Futures are pointing modestly higher to start the week. S&P 500 futures rose 0.07% in early trading, suggesting markets may continue to grind higher as investors look past near-term geopolitical tensions and focus on earnings strength and economic resilience.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Friday at 7,234.54, above the prior close of 7,209.01, meaning the May 1 Polymarket bet resolved "Up," with traders correctly anticipating a higher open ahead of another record close.

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