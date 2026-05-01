Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On May 1 After Best Month Since 2020?

The S&P 500 surged 1.02% on Thursday to close at a record 7,209.01, marking its first-ever close above the 7,200 level and capping its strongest monthly performance since 2020.

Why That Number Matters

April marked a major turning point for equities.

The S&P 500 gained 10.4% for the month, its best performance since November 2020, as markets rebounded sharply from earlier geopolitical shocks tied to the Iran war. The index is now firmly above where it started 2026, underscoring the strength of the recovery.

Oil prices also pulled back during the session, offering some relief after recent volatility linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Bull Case

Futures are pointing slightly higher as the new month begins. S&P 500 futures rose 0.19% in early trading.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Thursday at 7,161.75, above the prior close of 7,135.95, meaning the April 30 Polymarket bet resolved "Up," with traders correctly anticipating a higher open as odds steadily climbed on $258,349 in traded volume.

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