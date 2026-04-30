Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Polymarket logo on a screen
April 30, 2026 11:21 PM 3 min read

Senate Bans Members From Betting On Prediction Markets Such As Polymarket, Kalshi With Immediate Effect

The Senate unanimously passed on Thursday a resolution introduced by Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) that bans Senators, Officers, and staff from participating in prediction markets.

Senate Says No To Prediction Market Wagering

The Senate agreed to pass the resolution “effective immediately,” according to an update on Moreno’s official Senate website.

The resolution alters the Senate’s standing rules, preventing lawmakers from entering financial agreements where the “outcome depends on whether a specific event does or does not happen.”

“Serving in Congress should never be about finding new ways to profit; it should be about delivering results for the American people,” said Moreno. “Senators have no business engaging in speculative activities like prediction markets while collecting a taxpayer-funded paycheck, period.”

Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour applauded the Senate’s decision, saying, “This is a great step to increase trust in our markets by making it an industry standard. Now, let's pass this in the House!”

Cases Of Insider Trading

A recent report revealed that Polymarket insiders were profiting significantly from war bets. It found low-probability bets in war markets win at more than triple the rate prices suggest they should.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved