The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday, slipping to 7,135.95 as investors balanced a pivotal day of megacap tech earnings against an escalating geopolitical standoff and the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Why That Number Matters

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf openly mocked the U.S. strategy, claiming it has only succeeded in driving crude prices higher and warning that the next stop is $140. Factoring in the prolonged disruption, Goldman Sachs also raised its fourth-quarter 2026 Brent crude forecast to $90.

The Bull Case

Amid the overarching fear of an energy shock, during the publication of this piece, Dow futures slipped by 0.59%, S&P 500 slid 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.20%.

Traders that are still betting “Up” are likely anticipating that strong AI-driven results from the Magnificent 7 will overpower the macroeconomic drag of $120 oil.

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