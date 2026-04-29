Alphabet Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will Sundar Pichai Say?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reports fiscal Q1 earnings after the bell today.

The company has routinely beaten earnings estimates, which explains why Polymarket gives a 96% chance the company beats the $2.66 GAAP EPS consensus.

The more interesting action is on Kalshi, where traders are betting real money on which specific words Sundar Pichai and his team will say on the 4:30 p.m. ET call.

What Kalshi Predicts

“Wiz” is at 92%. This is the first earnings call since Google closed its $32 billion all-cash acquisition of the cloud security platform on March 11, the biggest deal in company history.

If Pichai doesn’t address Wiz integration into Google Cloud, every analyst on the call will ask anyway.

“Gemini 3” at 90% reflects the launch cycle.

The model now powers AI Overviews, the Gemini app, and the Nano Banana Pro image model. The question isn’t whether Pichai mentions it, it’s how. Capex justification, ad monetization, or product brag.

“DeepMind” is at 84%. Two years ago DeepMind was the brand Google led with on AI.

Now it’s downstream of Gemini, and share of mind on the call has shifted with it.

“Search Advertising” is at 78%. Search and other revenue is expected to land near $59.66 billion this quarter.

The market wants to know whether AI Overviews are eating the click, or feeding it. Anything that looks like cannibalization could re-price the stock.

“Nano Banana” at 65% is the viral-name bet.

Pichai usually says “Gemini Image” on earnings calls, not the meme handle. Traders at 65% are betting he leans into the consumer brand.

“Autonomous” is at 63%. That reflects a market that has stopped expecting Pichai to put numbers behind Waymo.

Ride volumes in Phoenix, San Francisco, and LA have climbed to disclosure-worthy levels, but the market is not convinced Pichai breaks them out tonight.

“Ironwood” is at 57%. Ironwood is Google’s seventh-generation TPU.

Anthropic has committed to lease up to 1 million of them by 2027, workloads that would otherwise run on Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Below The Coin Flip

“Regulator / Regulation / Regulatory” at 39%.

The DOJ is appealing the September ruling that spared Google from being forced to sell Chrome and Android.

“Quantum” sits at 38%, down 10 points. Traders are giving up on Pichai mentioning Willow.

“European Commission” sits at just 23%.

Traders don’t expect Pichai to name-drop Brussels, even with the EC’s Digital Markets Act enforcement against Search ranking, the Android distribution track, and the Google Play app fee investigation all live.

Reading The Board

Traders expect Pichai to sell the AI infrastructure buildout, defend Search monetization, and frame Wiz as Cloud margin accretive, while staying away from Brussels, Waymo specifics, and quantum.

GOOGL closed yesterday at $349.78, a record high. The Street has 26 buy ratings and zero sells on the $4 trillion company. The bar is high.

The call is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Image: Shutterstock