Prediction Market ETFs Launch Next Week: Bet On The 2028 Election In Your IRA

Six exchange-traded funds that pay out based on who wins the White House and Congress are set to launch next Tuesday, opening a new channel for retail investors to wager on prediction markets from inside a Roth IRA or 401(k) brokerage window.

Roundhill Investments filed a post-effective amendment with the Securities and Exchange Commission setting May 5 as the effective date, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart.

The May 5 Lineup

The lineup includes the Roundhill Democratic President ETF (BLUP) and Roundhill Republican President ETF (REDP), tied to the November 2028 winner.

Four more funds cover Democratic and Republican control of the House and Senate after the 2026 midterms.

Each fund gains exposure through swap agreements referencing event contracts traded on CFTC-regulated exchanges like Kalshi.

If the targeted party wins, the contracts settle at $1. If it loses, the prospectus warns the fund “will lose substantially all of its value.”

The Real Unlock Is Your Retirement Account

Retail traders can already wager on these outcomes directly on Kalshi or Polymarket. The ETF wrapper does something those platforms cannot. It slots into a self-directed IRA, Roth IRA or any standard brokerage account.

GraniteShares CEO William Rhind told CNBC last week his job “is to give investors access to investments they want,” citing rising retail interest in prediction markets.

Bitwise and GraniteShares filed identical structures in February under the PredictionShares brand. Seyffart expects them to launch on a similar timeline.

A Tax Question That Goes Away In An IRA

The IRS has issued no formal guidance on how prediction market gains should be taxed, CNBC reported in December.

Tax professionals are divided between treating event contract gains as Section 1256 contracts, ordinary income, or gambling income.

AICPA senior manager April Walker told the network that Section 1256 treatment is one possibility for prediction market contracts. Section 1256 contracts are taxed using a favorable 60/40 long-term/short-term capital gains split.

That debate matters less inside an IRA, where ETF gains generally are not taxed annually.

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