Kalshi Taps Pyth Network To Settle Bets On Gold, Oil, Wheat And More

Pyth price data will power contract resolutions, and Pyth Pro, the network’s institutional data tier, will provide direct feeds to Kalshi’s market makers, according to a press release.

The Commodities Hub on Kalshi covers event contracts across physical markets.

Second Major Prediction Market To Pick Pyth In Three Weeks

Both platforms now resolve a growing slate of contracts through the same data layer. Kalshi and Polymarket were reportedly valued at $22 billion and $15 billion respectively as of mid-March.

“Commodities markets are increasingly shaped by around-the-clock geopolitical developments, and market participants need price discovery that doesn’t stop when traditional exchanges close,” said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and a contributor to Pyth Network.

Why Always-On Pricing Matters Here

Commodity exchanges close at night and on weekends. Prediction markets trade around the clock, which may create resolution mismatches during overnight or weekend geopolitical moves, particularly across oil and gold.

The Strait of Hormuz tensions earlier this year were a live example. Brent crude moved sharply on weekend headlines while ICE Futures Europe was closed, leaving any contract settling on exchange prints exposed to a stale reference.

Pyth aggregates price data from more than 125 institutions, including firms like Jump Trading, Jane Street and Cboe, and pushes updates every few hundred milliseconds.

Oracle Market Share And The Ticker Angle

Chainlink still controls roughly 64% of total value secured across blockchain oracles, with Chronicle at 11% and Pyth and RedStone each under 7%, per DeFiLlama.

The Pyth token is trading this morning around $0.048, up about 23% from before the Polymarket integration was announced.

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