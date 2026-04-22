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stock S and P 500 Index fund symbol is on wooden cubes in stack coins symbolizing that the S and P 500 Index is changing the trend, goes up instead of down. Business, S and P 500 concept.
April 22, 2026 5:49 AM 2 min read

Will S&P 500 Open Up Or Down On Wednesday As Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire?

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, dropping 0.63% to close at 7,064.01, as concerns grew that a U.S.-Iran peace deal would not be reached before the ceasefire deadline.

Why That Number Matters

The move reduced immediate fears of escalation, even as uncertainty persists over whether a lasting agreement can be reached. Oil prices had risen earlier in the session, reflecting those concerns about supply disruptions.

Futures are pointing higher following the ceasefire extension. S&P 500 futures rose 0.55% in early trading.

How The Previous Bet Played Out: The S&P 500 opened Tuesday at 7,122.64, above the prior close of 7,109.14, as residual optimism from earlier in the week supported premarket sentiment. The April 21 Polymarket bet resolved "Up," with traders correctly anticipating a higher open despite the index later closing lower.

Image via Shutterstock

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