Bitcoin Fan Anthony Pompliano Jumps On Prediction Market Trend With Kalshi Partnership

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury firms have mostly competed on balance sheet size. Anthony Pompliano is trying a different angle.

Pompliano’s ProCap Financial (NASDAQ:BRR) said Tuesday it is partnering with prediction market platform Kalshi to fold real-time event contract data into its AI-driven research product, ProCap Insights.

The company described the arrangement as the first time Kalshi has supplied data to a financial research provider with paying subscribers. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest tapped Kalshi for investment strategy inputs last month.

What The Deal Covers

ProCap Insights, which uses AI agents to parse data and draft research, will now publish reports on individual Kalshi markets, platform-level trends, mispriced contracts, and data-driven investment strategies.

ProCap cited Kalshi Research data claiming prediction markets have outperformed Wall Street consensus by roughly 40% across market conditions, and matched or beaten 85% of inflation prints one week in advance.

Those figures are sourced from Kalshi itself and have not been independently verified.

Prediction Markets Court Media, Sports, And Wall Street

Both Kalshi and rival Polymarket have been signing distribution deals with cable news networks including CNN and Fox, and with sports leagues.

ARK announced a similar research partnership with Kalshi in March, and Polymarket struck a data deal with Dow Jones in January.

Kalshi this month won an appeal preventing New Jersey regulators from blocking the firm. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission under Chairman Michael Selig has sued Illinois, Arizona, and Connecticut, asserting federal jurisdiction over event contracts.

Pompliano’s Mixed Track Record

The Kalshi tie-up is the latest pivot from a promoter whose previous ventures have struggled to deliver for public shareholders.

Morgan Creek Digital, which Pompliano co-founded, led a Series C round in crypto lender BlockFi, and Pompliano sat on the company’s board. BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 in November 2022 following the collapse of FTX.

ProCap itself has struggled since its June 2025 SPAC merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. Shares are roughly 85% down from their peak and have traded below $2, despite an aggressive buyback program that has retired more than 3% of outstanding stock.

Pompliano told the WSJ recently that he built ProCap over the course of two weeks, and that it cost only a couple thousand dollars.

The firm held 5,457 bitcoin as of March.

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