'Think Even Bigger': Michael Saylor Drops $2.54 Billion On Bitcoin, But What Do Prediction Markets Say?

The buy lifted Strategy’s holdings to 815,061 BTC, a roughly $61.6 billion stack that reportedly pushes the company past BlackRock. Strategy now trails only Satoshi Nakamoto.

The filing followed a Sunday post from Saylor that read “Think Even ₿igger.”

Crypto analyst Mike Flaum had separately predicted Strategy would acquire over 40,000 BTC this week.

Saylor landed a touch shy of that, but it was still the largest acquisition by the company since 2024.

The purchase was made at an average cost of $74,395 per coin, lifting Strategy’s blended cost basis to $75,527, almost exactly where bitcoin is trading today.

MSTR Slips As Schiff Renews Fraud Charge

MSTR was down 1.90% at $163.35 in pre-market, roughly 46% below its all-time high and trading at an mNAV of 1.27.

Longtime critic Peter Schiff piled on last week, calling Strategy’s STRC preferred stock “misleading to constitute fraud” and warning of “lawsuits when the dividends are cancelled and the stock craters.”

Saylor has brushed off the criticism. “If this makes you uncomfortable, it’s working,” he said.

Strategy Floats A Twice-Monthly STRC Dividend

Alongside Monday’s disclosure, Strategy is proposing to shift STRC from monthly to twice-monthly dividend payments while keeping the 11.5% annualized yield intact.

A preliminary proxy has been filed, with shareholders set to vote at the June 8 annual meeting.

Saylor said the change aims to “stabilize price, dampen cyclicality, drive liquidity.” STRC has become Strategy’s primary funding vehicle for bitcoin, with roughly $19.46 billion of shares still available for issuance.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s end-of-2026 bitcoin market currently prices a rebound to $100,000 at 38%, with $120,000 at 17%. On the downside, traders give bitcoin a 60% chance of revisiting $55,000 before year-end.

Traders think there is a 61% chance Strategy will hold 1 million Bitcoin by the end of the year.

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