Elon Musk Shows Off First Physical Tesla AI5 Chip — TSLA Up 14% In 5 Days

TSLA has ripped 14% since last Friday’s close, clawing back a chunk of a year-to-date decline that had reached 23% after the Q1 delivery miss.

The question for traders is whether the rally is a pre-earnings short squeeze or the start of a new narrative leg.

A Half-Reticle Chip And A 40X Claim

Musk has claimed AI5 could be up to 40 times faster than the current AI4 chip in certain scenarios.

He also thanked TSMC and Samsung Foundry for helping get the chip made, though the AI5 likely won’t reach Tesla’s cars in volume until 2027 at the earliest.

Musk separately confirmed AI6 and a revived Dojo 3 training system are in the works, despite reports last August that the wafer-level Dojo program had been shelved.

Tesla built 50,000 more cars than it sold in Q1, the biggest inventory pileup in company history, and JPMorgan’s Ryan Brinkman kept his bearish $145 price target last week on the back of it. A chip that ships in 2027 does not move those cars off the lot.

UBS went the other way on Monday, upgrading TSLA to Neutral at $352, though analyst Joseph Spak admitted the stock trades on sentiment rather than fundamentals.

The demand picture beneath the rally is still soft. Fresh S&P Global Mobility data shows SpaceX alone absorbed more than 18% of US Cybertruck registrations in Q4, with other Musk-run companies picking up another 60 units.

What Prediction Markets Are Pricing For April 22

Polymarket traders are still not convinced the products AI5 is meant to serve will arrive on schedule. A California robotaxi launch by June 30 is priced at 10%, and Optimus, hitting public sale by the same date, sits at 5%.

A contract on the Robovan gives a 30% chance it will be available for sale before the end of the year.

For Musk, the April 22 call is less about the numbers and more about selling a new story. The AI5 photo is the first piece of that pitch.

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