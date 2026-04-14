'Big Short' Legend Steve Eisman Says Buying Software Stocks Is 'Just Like Catching A Falling Knife'

Steve Eisman, the investor made famous by “The Big Short,” compared the current enterprise software selloff to the financial sector during the 2008 crisis on his podcast this week.

The difference: nothing has actually broken yet.

“I’ve never seen a group that literally goes down when they report good numbers, when they report bad numbers, and then when they report any numbers,” he said.

Valuations Cut In Half

Baird software analyst Rob Oliver told Eisman the average price-to-sales multiple across his coverage has fallen from roughly 6.5x to 3.5x next-12-month revenues. For the first time in memory, the group trades at a deep discount to the S&P 500.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) sits around $174, down over 50% from its December 2024 all-time high near $364, trading at roughly 12 times free cash flow.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has dropped to about 9 times free cash flow.

“Valuation has never been a reason to buy software,” Oliver said. A cheap multiple in this sector has always signaled something broken, not an opportunity. “If I called a software investor and led with valuation, they’d hang up on me.”

Bear Cases Stacking Up

Oliver walked through what he called four distinct bear cases on the group.

It costs far less to build software now thanks to AI and vibe coding.

Companies are cutting headcount, which means fewer seats to sell into. Annual price hikes that went unquestioned for decades are suddenly meeting resistance.

And the biggest fear of all: OpenAI and Anthropic may not need the incumbents at all, choosing instead to sell directly to enterprises.

Prediction Markets Pricing In The Pain

The Kalshi tech layoffs contract currently prices an 84% probability that information-sector layoffs in 2026 will exceed the 447,000 recorded in 2025.

The Polymarket AI bubble burst contract gives a 15% chance of industry-wide collapse by year-end.

Eisman has previously warned about the dangers of private credit, and how every private equity software deal is likely underwater.

But Eisman’s takeaway was blunt: “I certainly don’t want to be a hero here because it’s just like catching a falling knife.”

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